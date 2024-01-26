Why is Ben Simmons out? Closer look as Nets coach announces 3x NBA All-Star's return

Ben Simmons has played only six games this season for the Brooklyn Nets due to nagging back issues. He last saw action for his team on Nov. 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The former Philadelphia 76ers star scored just two points but had 15 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes in his last game.

Since appearing versus the Bucks, Simmons has been on the sidelines to recover from a lower back nerve impingement. He has averaged a career-low 6.5 PPG to go with a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists this season.

Adrian Wojnarowski gave an update on Ben Simmons that should delight Nets fans:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“After practicing with the Brooklyn Nets’ G League team this weekend, there’s optimism that Ben Simmons could return as soon as Monday vs. the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Simmons has been out with a lower back nerve impingement since November 6.”

Expand Tweet

Ben Simmons reportedly did well for the Long Island G League team over the weekend. He will stay with them for the next few days before rejoining the Nets. Before practicing with Brooklyn’s G League affiliate, he had been ramping up his conditioning under the radar.

“Big Ben” is no longer the same player who made it to three All-Star teams and won Rookie of the Year honors. Still, the Nets could desperately use him if he’s available. Heading into their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Brooklyn owns a 17-26 record for 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Will the Brooklyn Nets be able to trade Ben Simmons?

The Brooklyn Nets lack top-end talent since the departures of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. GM Sean Marks is rebuilding the team around Mikal Bridges, the centerpiece of the Phoenix Suns’ package for Durant. “Brooklyn Bridges” isn’t on Irving or Durant’s level yet and will need a stronger supporting cast around him.

The Nets could try to do it before the trade deadline. Almost any trade scenarios involving the team include Ben Simmons. Marks has reportedly been trying to shop the Australian around but has not gotten a decent offer in return.

Simmons is getting paid $37 million this season and $40 million for the 2023-24 campaign. Given how he has declined into a role player, no team is jumping to get him, particularly with the money he is owed.

Expand Tweet

Brooklyn’s way out of the Ben Simmons situation likely requires them to add draft capital in any trade discussions. Perhaps the Portland Trail Blazers will be interested if a draft asset is added to move “Big Ben.”

Jerami Grant is on the first of a five-year $160 million deal. He is also 29 years old, which isn’t aligned with the team’s young core of Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. Moving on from him will give them payroll flexibility after Simmons’ contract expires in two years and they get a draft asset as well.

If Simmons is healthy and Brooklyn adds a future pick, the Nets might be able to move him.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!