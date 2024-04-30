What happened to Bojan Bogdanovic? Latest update on Knicks forward's injury (April 30)

On Feb. 8, Bojan Bogdanovic was acquired by the New York Knicks, including Alec Burks, from the Detroit Pistons with the intended goal of improving the team's bench production. However, the Knicks' second unit will be further tested in the NBA playoffs on Tuesday night, but the Croatian forward will not be a part of it. Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending surgeries to repair his foot and wrist injuries, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The injury occurred during the Knicks' 97-92 Game 4 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night when Bogdanovic only managed to play one minute in the contest. He was subbed out of the game with just under one minute to go in the first quarter when he and 76ers forward Nicholas Batum dived for a loose ball, resulting in a foot injury.

Additionally, he also underwent an MRI of his wrist, which revealed ligament damage. The Knicks forward also intended to receive surgery when the team's season came to a close.

This season, Bojan Bogdanovic played 29 games for New York, averaging 10.4 points (43.0% shooting, including 37.0% from 3-point range) and 2.0 rebounds.

Impact of losing Bojan Bogdanovic to the New York Knicks' roster

When it comes to the absence of Bojan Bogdanovic, the New York Knicks will yet again go deep into their bench to make up for the production that he provided to the team. Complementary pieces such as Alec Burks and Miles McBride could see their minutes on the court ramp up due to their offensive capabilities.

With the absence of Julius Randle, the Knicks have already started their postseason run shorthanded, with much of the offensive burden resting on Jalen Brunson's shoulders. So far into this quarterfinal round against the Philadelphia 76ers, the rest of the team has stepped up their game to aid their star point guard.

In the 30 games he's played against the Philadelphia 76ers, Bojan Bogdanovic averaged 14.2 points (45.9% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range), 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also logged 28.1 minutes of action during each contest.

In the New York Knicks' first-round series against the Sixers, Bogdanovic had his highest-scoring outing in Game 1, when he helped power his team to a 111-104 victory. He put up 13 points (4 of 12 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range) and seven rebounds.

Jalen Brunson and Co. are scheduled to face Joel Embiid and the Sixers on Tuesday night at New York's Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have pushed Philadelphia's back against the wall in a pivotal elimination Game 5 with homecourt advantage on the side of New York's ball club.

Be that as it may, the team still needs to handle its business at home so it can punch its ticket into the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

