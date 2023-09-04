Borisa Simanic will not be returning to the FIBA World Cup. The Serbian forward underwent surgery on September 3 following a blow to the kidney area during his team's contest against South Sudan in the first game of group two, which occurred on Wednesday, August 30.

Reports state that Simanic underwent surgery to remove a kidney. The injury happened when Borisa Simanic was trying to block a shot during a basketball game. It was an accidental injury that occurred within the normal flow of the game. Therefore, it can be concluded that Simanic's injury was a result of regular basketball play and not any foul play.

According to Serbia's head coach, Svetislav Pesic, the entire Serbia team was attempting to find extra blood due to the amount Simanic was losing.

"It was a huge shock for all of us, we could not have expected that such a blow could be not only painful but tragic. It's good that it's over," Svetislav Pesic said. "The team was together all night, they were searching for extra blood because it was not possible to collect enough since Borisa was bleeding a lot. It ended well."

There is still hope that Simanic will make a full recovery and eventually return to professional basketball. However, there will likely be a long road back to full fitness, and until then, Simanic will be focusing on his health.

Serbia will continue its run in the FIBA World Cup and will face Lithuania in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Serbia defeated the Dominican Republic

On September 3, the Serbian national team defeated the Dominican Republic to book their place in the FIBA World Cup quarter-finals. The game ended 112-79 and displayed Serbia's incredible talent throughout their roster.

Of course, Serbia was playing without Borisa Simanic in their rotation.

Serbia to play Lithuania in the quarter-finals

Following their victory over the Dominican Republic, Serbia will face Lithuania in the quarter-finals of the FIBA World Cup. Without Borisa Simanic in their rotation, Serbia will be slightly short-handed as they go toe-to-toe with the team that dismantled the USA on September 3.

Lithuania are among the favorites to win the tournament and could potentially end Serbia's chances of being crowned world champions. However, following the injury to Borisa Simanic, Serbia will likely be playing to honor their injured teammate, and that could potentially give them all the motivation needed to cause a shock win.

In their five FIBA World Cup games so far, Serbia have won four and lost one, with their only defeat coming at the hands of the Italian national team.

