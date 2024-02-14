What happened to Bradley Beal? Looking closer at why former All-Star left game against Kings (February 13)

Bradley Beal left Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings with an injury. Beal can't seem to catch a break, suffering one setback after another, which has limited him to 30 games out of 54. He's dealt with different ailments, too. While initially, he missed time because of non-contact injuries, the recent ones have been on the court, which Beal couldn't have prevented.

The Suns were starting to get into a groove with their big three of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker seeing plenty of time together on the floor, going from 15-15 to 31-22. However, they could hit another rhythm-disrupting roadblock.

What happened to Bradley Beal?

Beal sustained a hamstring injury during Tuesday's Kings-Suns game. He went to the locker room in the first half without any clear reason. However, the announcement came shortly that Beal won't be returning. It's the first time he has dealt with a hamstring injury this season. Beal's previous ailments were related to his back, ankle and nose.

Bradley Beal injury: Suns guard getting pulled out early could be a precaution

Bradley Beal's sudden exit surprised many on Tuesday. There are no reports of when he sustained the injury. That said, it could be a precautionary measure taken by the Phoenix Suns. The Western Conference contenders are top-heavy and their title hopes rely on the health of their stars.

With Beal missing significant time already, the Suns may not want to risk further injury-related issues in the regular season. His availability will be critical in the postseason, especially with Beal donning the point guard role. The Suns' offense has thrived with Frank Vogel's adjustments with the Suns' big three.

The Suns boast the sixth-best offensive rating since Beal returned from an ankle injury on Dec. 29. He played in all 22 games in that stretch as the Suns went 15-7. Over his past 5 games before the contest against the Kings, Beal averaged 25.4 points and 6.2 apg on 51/39/89 splits.

It's a tough blow for him. Hamstring injuries could take at least three to five games to recover from. Nevertheless, with the All-Star break around the corner, Beal can get significant rest and be back on the court as soon as the regular season resumes.

