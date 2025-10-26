  • home icon
What Happened to Brandon Miller? Hornets Star Abruptly Exiting Mid-Game vs 76ers Explored

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 26, 2025 02:04 GMT
What Happened to Brandon Miller? Hornets Star Abruptly Exiting Mid-Game vs 76ers Explored (Image source: Imagn)

Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Early in the second quarter, Miller attempted to box out Sixers guard Quentin Grimes. However, Miller grabbed his shoulder and was visibly in pain as he ran to the locker room. The 6-foot-7 wing was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.

In nine minutes against Philadelphia, Miller had four points and an assist on 2-for-6 shooting.

Miller's injury could be a big blow to the Hornets, as he is off to a good start this season. In season-opening 136-117 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, he led Charlotte with 25 points and seven assists on 8-for-19 shooting, including 2-for-9 from 3-point range. He also went 7-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Miller has his eyes set on a bounce-back season after appearing in just 27 games last season. He suffered a season-ending wrist injury in January, which ultimately required surgery.

Hornets HC Charles Lee on Brandon Miller's impact: "He adds an extra punch"

Despite missing 55 games in his sophomore season, Brandon Miller looked sharp in his return to the court on Wednesday. Charlotte Hornets coach Charles Lee expressed his excitement for having the 2023 No. 2 pick back in the lineup.

"He adds an extra punch to our team," Lee said on Wednesday (Timestamp: 4:22). "(LaMelo Ball) gets it going, Miles (Bridges) gets it going, now you throw Brandon into the mix and he's going to be an elite two-way player for us, too. I also think for other teams, just trying to figure out their matchups."
youtube-cover
The Hornets had nine players in double figures in the season opener, with Miller leading the way. However, Miller's return to action was short-lived as he did not return to Saturday's game.

The 22-year-old forward averaged 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season. In Brandon Miller's rookie season in 2023-24, he finished third in Rookie of the Year voting behind Chet Holmgren and eventual winner Victor Wembanyama.

Charlotte will next face the Washington Wizards in the second game of its back-to-back on Sunday.

