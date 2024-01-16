What happened to Bruce Brown? Latest injury update & return time for NBA champion

Indiana Pacers wing Bruce Brown has been ruled out for Monday’s road game against the Utah Jazz. Per The Indianapolis Star’s Dustin Dopirak, the NBA champion is still nursing a lingering right knee bone bruise.

Monday’s contest marks Brown’s seventh absence in his last 13 games due to the injury. He played in four straight games entering Monday, including 33 minutes against his former team, the Denver Nuggets, on Sunday.

However, with Indiana playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, it appears that Brown and the team are taking a cautionary approach. As of now, he is not expected to miss extended time. His next chance to play will come on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Bruce Brown joins star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and forward Aaron Nesmith (lower leg) on the sidelines for the Pacers. So, they will be without three starters against the Jazz.

Through 33 games, Brown is averaging 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 3-pointers per game on 47.5% shooting.

Indiana (23-16) is 19-14 with Brown and 4-2 without him.

Bruce Brown on his emotional return to Denver

On Sunday, Bruce Brown made his first trip to Denver since winning the 2023 NBA title with the Nuggets. Before the game, Brown received his championship ring, much to the delight of fans, leading to an emotional moment for him.

“It was more than what I expected,” Brown said postgame. “I didn't know the crowd was gonna cheer like that. I almost started crying, but I had to hold it in because I told one of the fans I wasn't going to cry. It was tough. I loved it, though.”

Brown’s Pacers fell 117-109 to the defending champs. However, he still thrived in his return, despite playing through injury. He finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one 3-pointer on 50.0% shooting.

Brown also received kind words from his former coach, Michael Malone, who raved about his impact during his lone season in Denver.

“I love Bruce,” Malone said. “I wish we had him for longer, obviously. His impact offensively, defensively, the versatility he brought every night, he was a guy that we closed a lot of games with. … When I think of Bruce, I just think of versatility and toughness. We all miss him. We appreciate what he did for us. We miss him.”

Over 80 games with the Nuggets, Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.1 spg and 1.1 3pg on 48.3% shooting.

His strong play earned him a two-year, $45 million contract with the Pacers this past offseason, a deal that the Nuggets were unable to match.

