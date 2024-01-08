What happened to Cade Cunningham? Latest injury update as former No. 1 pick exits game vs Nuggets (Jan. 7)

Cade Cunningham was taken out at 6:21 of the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and did not return as the 3-32 Detroit Pistons' terrible season got worse. Cade suffered a left knee strain, and the team said before halftime that he would be out for the remainder of the game.

In the few minutes he played against the reigning champions, Cunningham seemed a bit off, but there was no clear indication that he was struggling. He made his first and only shot but consequently missed his next five, a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

As of now, it's not known how much time Cade will remain out due to the injury. The first pick from the 2021 lottery had a surgery in Dec. 2022 on his left shin, which kept him out for 12 games last season.

He has played all 36 of Detroit's games this season, so his absence is a huge loss for the struggling Pistons.

How has Cade Cunningham performed in recent games?

Cade Cunningham has displayed impressive performances all season. Despite the team's struggles, he has carried the load, albeit not amounting to wins, as Detroit went on a historic NBA-worst losing streak.

Against Atlanta, Cade scored a career-high 43 and showcased his playmaking with seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block, shooting 16-24 from the field and 3-5 from the 3-point range.

He also contributed massively by scoring 30-points in a win over the Toronto Raptors as the Pistons snapped their historic 28-game losing streak. He had other notable games like a 31-point outing against the Boston Celtics, and a 41-point one against the Brooklyn Nets.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 23 points, four rebounds and seven assists per game, showcasing All Star like numbers, but considering the Pistons' record this season, he will likely not make it.

The team's challenges extend beyond Cade's individual performances, raising questions about the overall effectiveness of the roster and organization direction.

Despite his promising talent, the Pistons' difficulties and historic losing streak have placed a spotlight on their rebuilding efforts and ability to translate individual potential into collective success even through high lottery picks.