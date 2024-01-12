What happened to Cam Reddish? Latest injury update for Lakers guard as he exits game vs Suns (January 11, 2024)

Cam Reddish was in focus ahead of the LA Lakers' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The wing's availability was in doubt ahead of LA home's clash, and while he started the game, he exited after just eight minutes, leaving everyone wondering what happened to Reddish.

Reddish had no numbers to show for during his time on the floor and was replaced by Jarred Vanderbilt in the second half. His exit came as a blow to the team that struggled to contain the relentless Suns offense led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

What happened to Cam Reddish? Latest injury update

Soon after, there was a concerning update from multiple sources regarding Reddish's injury as the Lakers went down 127-109. According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, Reddish was out for the rest of the contest with knee soreness.

"Cam Reddish will not return tonight due to left knee soreness."

It was seconded by The Athletic's Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha:

"Cam Reddish (left knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game, per the Lakers."

Reddish suffered a facial laceration in the previous game against the Toronto Raptors and was questionable leading into Thursday.

This latest injury poses another dilemma to LA who needed their best point-of-attack defender. There's no word on whether he will suit up against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Expect more updates on Cam Reddish during the post-game press conference.

NBA Fans react to Cam Reddish's injury exit

With the game running away from LA in the second half after they trailed the Suns 52-66, fans were quick to slam Reddish after a knee soreness saw him ruled out of the clash.

Reddish has blown hot and cold for the Lakers this season. The forward is averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. His last five games have seen him average 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Last year, he was a force in his early games with the Lakers and was elite on the defensive end.

His hustle infused new energy for a team that was without Vanderbilt for a major part of the initial days of the season. However, he has tapered off since then, and the Lakers might look at trading him ahead of the deadline for a defender who can also drain threes.

Reddish and the Lakers have been struggling in their last few games. The home stretch started with a loss to the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies. They won two games consecutively against the LA Clippers and the Raptors and also lost to the Suns/

They head to Utah to play the Jazz next and return home for a six-game home stretch.