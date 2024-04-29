What happened to Chris Finch? Closer look as Timberwolves coach hobbles off court with injury

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch hit the floor painfully after a collision with his team's guard Mike Conley Jr. The incident occurred during Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the T-Wolves and the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Arena on Sunday. The Timberwolves head coach was unfortunately in the way of a tumbling Conley who was fouled by Suns star Devin Booker, and the duo crashed into each other with Finch tumbling into the courtside seats.

He was seen exiting the court soon after.

Finch made headlines earlier as one of the finalists in contention for the Coach of the Year award. The honors eventually went to OKC Thunder's Mark Daigneault after the team's first-place finish in the regular season in the West.

On the playoffs front, Chris Finch and the Timberwolves eliminated the Suns in the first round with a 122-116 Game 4 win.

Chris Finch feared to have torn patellar tendon

NBA insider Shams Charania provided an update about Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch minutes after the side ousted the Phoenix Suns out of the playoffs.

Taking to X, Charania called Finch’s injury ‘brutal’.

“Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is feared to have a torn patellar tendon in his knee on late game collision during Game 4 win in Phoenix, sources say. Brutal.”

The Timberwolves swept the Suns 4-0, marking the first time they won a playoff series and also completing a sweep for the first time in franchise history. Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, and Jaden McDaniels had 18 points. Booker led Phoenix with 49 points, while Durant had 33 points.

They now make the second round and will play the winner of the ongoing first-round matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers. The Nuggets lead 3-1 and are favorites to meet the T-Wolves in the upcoming round. In the meantime, Minnesota will hope that Chris Finch will return to the sidelines before both sides take the floor for the second round.

