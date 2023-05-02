What happened to Chris Paul? Latest Injury update on Phoenix Suns star

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul sustained a groin injury during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA playoffs conference semis. Paul left the floor with 4:32 left in the third quarter and didn't return. He had eight points, five rebounds, and six assists on 4-of-10 shooting before his exit.

The Suns announced in the fourth quarter that their lead point guard would miss the rest of the contest with groin tightness. Paul's injury comes as a huge blow for Phoenix. They lost a lot of depth when they traded for Kevin Durant, leaving them with a lack of options off the bench. Cameron Payne and Damion Lee have split CP3's minutes in this contest.

Phoenix Suns in a neck-and-neck contest with Denver Nuggets down the stretch as Chris Paul exits

The Phoenix Suns held a four-point advantage with Chris Paul on the floor. He had a box +/- of +8. Paul's presence could've helped the Suns extend their advantage, but they are trailing by 81-86 with three minutes left in the game. Being down 1-0, the Suns desperately needed this win to take Denver's homecourt advantage.

Watch this space for more updates.

