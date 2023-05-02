Create

What happened to Chris Paul? Latest Injury update on Phoenix Suns star

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 02, 2023 04:11 GMT
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul (L) in action
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul (L) in action

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul sustained a groin injury during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA playoffs conference semis. Paul left the floor with 4:32 left in the third quarter and didn't return. He had eight points, five rebounds, and six assists on 4-of-10 shooting before his exit.

The Suns announced in the fourth quarter that their lead point guard would miss the rest of the contest with groin tightness. Paul's injury comes as a huge blow for Phoenix. They lost a lot of depth when they traded for Kevin Durant, leaving them with a lack of options off the bench. Cameron Payne and Damion Lee have split CP3's minutes in this contest.

Suns' Chris Paul is out for rest of Game 2 vs. Nuggets with groin tightness.

Phoenix Suns in a neck-and-neck contest with Denver Nuggets down the stretch as Chris Paul exits

The Phoenix Suns held a four-point advantage with Chris Paul on the floor. He had a box +/- of +8. Paul's presence could've helped the Suns extend their advantage, but they are trailing by 81-86 with three minutes left in the game. Being down 1-0, the Suns desperately needed this win to take Denver's homecourt advantage.

Watch this space for more updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...