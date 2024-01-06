What happened to Chris Paul? Latest injury update for Warriors guard as he exits game vs Pistons (Jan. 5)

Chris Paul exited the Detroit Pistons-Golden State Warriors game on Friday night with an apparent hand injury. Paul injured himself with six minutes left in the third quarter. CP3 attempted a 3-point shot, which he missed. As he rushed to get the rebound, Paul collided with Jaden Ivey, who grabbed the rebound off his miss.

Paul exited the game and headed to the locker room shortly. The Warriors announced minutes later that he wasn't returning. Here's the clip of Paul's injury:

Paul got hit on his left hand. In 23 minutes of action, he had eight points, six rebounds and four assists on three-of-five shooting. Paul was a +2 on the court. The Warriors held a five-point lead when Paul left the game.

The Warriors have revealed that Chris Paul has sustained a fractured left hand. He will undergo surgery next week for the same. He could miss significant times with recovery for the same.

Looking at Chris Paul's injuries this season

Chris Paul has had a relatively healthy 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors veteran, 39, has played 31 of the team's 34 games. Paul has missed three games this season due to various ailments. The first was a leg injury on Nov. 11. The next two were due to illness on Dec. 12 and Dec. 18.

The Warriors will certainly not be glad about Paul's latest injury setback as it now forces them to shake things up again. Paul was recently added to the starting lineup in place of Brandin Podiziemski. "CP3" recorded his best game after his inclusion in the starting lineup on Dec. 30. He tallied 24 points and six assists on 64.4% shooting in a 131-122 loss.

Paul's addition to the starting lineup has stabilized the Warriors to a great extent. They nearly secured a win against the Denver Nuggets, but a Nikola Jokic logo heave at the buzzer potentially stole the game from the Warriors.

"CP3" has given more room to Steph Curry by taking over the ball-handling and playmaking. Curry, who struggled with his form and shooting or a brief stretch, returned to his clinical play upon Paul's inclusion as a starter.

The Warriors are 17-18 after the conclusion of their game against the Detroit Pistons, sitting 10th in the West.