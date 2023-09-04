What happened to Clippers star Amir Coffey? Finding out the reason behind criminal charges

Amir Coffey is facing two misdemeanor charges following his arrest in July. He has been booked for carrying a loaded firearm and another for carrying a concealed firearm.

The LA Clippers guard/forward was a passenger in a vehicle that was asked to pull over by police officials. Reports claimed that the policemen noticed the strong smell of marijuana when one of the car’s windows was opened.

A gun was found following a search. Amir Coffey admitted it was his, which was why he was arrested and spent a few hours in the LA County Jail. A few hours later, Coffey was released by the police.

The LA Clippers previously released a statement that they were aware of what had transpired. Coffey has refused to say anything to the media, though. He could face up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine. As a first-time offender, he could go off light, though.

Amir Coffey’s courthouse date is sometime in late September, just when training camp starts. More information will come out once that happens.

Amir Coffey could be buried in the LA Clippers’ depth chart again next season

Injuries to LA Clippers superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George gave Coffey opportunity to shine during the 2021-22 season.

During the 2021-22 season, Amir Coffey started in 30 out of a career-high 59 games played. Kawhi Leonard’s season-long ACL injury and Paul George’s limited time gave him opportunities to play.

With both superstars back in the lineup for most of last season, Coffey was back to his customary spot. After averaging 22.7 minutes per game, he hit just 12.5 in 50 games last season.

George didn’t play in the playoffs while Leonard was around for just two. Both are expected to be back in Tyron Lue’s team for the upcoming season.

Competing for minutes against Coffey will be Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Brandon Boston Jr. and even Nic Batum. Coffey could find his minutes go down if all are healthy.

The LA Clippers have Coffey in the books for roughly $7.5 million over the next two seasons. He could be part of a trade package as a salary filler if he doesn’t get more opportunities in Ty Lue’s system.

