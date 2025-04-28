What happened to Damian Lillard in Game 4? Bucks suffer colossal injury blow against Pacers

Damian Lillard suffered a non-contact injury in Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard went down with a left foot injury midway through the first quarter. But what happened to the Bucks superstar guard?

With the Pacers up by three points with around six minutes into the game, Gary Trent Jr. missed a 3-point shot and hit the back rim. It caused the ball to bounce long, with Lillard way beyond the arc.

Lillard went to get to the ball but suddenly fell and grabbed his left foot, looking like it could be a torn Achilles tendon. He was able to tap the ball to Trent, but the Bucks failed to make the basket. He stayed on the ground before team officials checked on him.

The 34-year-old guard couldn't put weight on his left foot and had to be carried back to the locker room. While it appeared to be a torn Achilles, it could also be an ankle or foot injury.

Here's the video of the play:

Expand Tweet

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

