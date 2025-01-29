  • home icon
What happened to Dennis Schroder? Latest injury update for Warriors guard after brutal fall (Jan. 28)

The Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors can't catch a break with injuries. With Curry, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga already out, Dennis Schroder joined the group on Tuesday after a brutal fall during the Warriors-Jazz game. Schoder fell hard on a drive attempt and had to be carried off by the team's staff to the locker room.

Schroder suffered the injury with 8:41 left in the third quarter. He landed hard on his left ankle and potentially rolled it, causing his injury. It took him a while to get back up before he was helped off. Schroder returned to the bench with his left ankle wrapped up with a giant ice pack. However, it was unclear if he would return.

