What happened to Desmond Bane? Latest injury update for Grizzlies guard as he exits game vs Clippers - January 12, 2024

Desmond Bane exited the LA Clippers-Memphis Grizzlies game on Friday. The shooting guard had 15 points and three assists on 3-of-9 shooting. Bane played 22 minutes before his night got cut short.

It's another blow for the injury-riddled Grizzlies, who are without Ja Morant (out for the season), Steven Adams (out for the season), Marcus Smart (out for six weeks), Derrick Rose (out indefinitely) and Brandon Clarke (out indefinitely). The Grizzlies are 14-24 for the season, seemingly likely to miss out on the postseason.

Fans were left wondering what happened to Desmond Bane as he was looking in good shape for most of the game.

What happened to Desmond Bane?

Bane injured himself in the third quarter with five minutes left during the LA Clippers-Grizzlies game on Friday. Bane sprained his left ankle after stepping on Kawhi Leonard's foot during a layup attempt. He tried to walk it off but couldn't bear the pain and eventually left the floor limping.

Here's the video of Bane's injury:

Impact of star guard's injury on the Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane will be a big miss for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies relied on him as their primary scorer, with Ja Morant missing the first 25 games. With Morant's exit after a season-ending shoulder injury, Bane had resumed that role.

The Grizzlies offense will lack that scoring and shooting threat with Bane gone. He averaged 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 47.7% field goal and 38.2% 3-point shooting. Bane's absence leaves the Grizzlies' backcourt more depleted with Morant, Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose also out.

Smart is expected to be re-evaluated in six weeks, while there is no timeline available for Rose. The Grizzlies will look to turn to Luke Kennard to play some point alongside David Roddy.

Meanwhile, reigning DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. will have to take over as the team's primary threat on offense. Jackson is a capable scorer as he can be a threat on all three levels.

When will Desmond Bane return? Exploring possible timeline

Bane couldn't continue or push through with some adrenaline boost after rolling his ankle. According to the latest reports, Bane will not miss up to six weeks minimum. He will be re-evaluated then, so there's no guarantee that he will return in six weeks. He could take another week or two for reconditioning.

That's the ideal timeline for an ankle sprain of that kind. The Grizzlies, for now, will have to rely on Jaren Jackson Jr. to carry to scoring load.

