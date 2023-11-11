What happened to Devin Booker? Latest update on Phoenix Suns star's status ahead of their game vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Devin Booker has participated in only two games this season, and despite the Phoenix Suns forming a new trio with him, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, they began the season with a 4-5 record.

As they approach the second game of a three-game home stretch on Sunday against the OKC Thunder, the Suns have labeled their star shooting guard as doubtful.

The doubtful status strongly suggests that Booker will likely be sidelined against the Thunder, who are currently ranked sixth in the Western Conference with a 5-4 record.

According to Suns coach Frank Vogel, Booker is dealing with a right calf strain, which is an unfortunate development considering the guard has experienced ankle and toe injuries earlier in the season.

"He had soreness in the ankle and soreness in the calf," Vogel said on Nov. 5. "So there is an injury there. He's trying to get back as quickly as possible, but he's dealt with a toe first, then an ankle and now a calf strain."

Other players in the latest injury report include the Suns’ Damion Lee, who is marked as out, and the Thunder’s Kenrich Williams, whose status is listed as day-to-day.

Kevin Durant states that the Suns miss Devin Booker

After the Suns’ 122-119 loss to the LA Lakers on Friday, Suns forward Kevin Durant expressed how important Devin Booker was to the team.

“[Booker] makes this thing go. Without him, we can't go where we want to go. He just puts so much pressure on defenses, and he guards [multiple positions]. We miss him," Durant said.

The trio of Booker, Durant and Beal has not yet played together in the regular season.

Booker’s appearances have been limited to the Suns’ season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 24, a game they won, and on Nov. 2 against the San Antonio Spurs, which ended in a loss. He averaged 31.5 points, 10.5 assists, and 7.5 rebounds in those two games.

Earlier this week, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Booker was actively working towards a comeback.

"I'm told there's optimism Devin Booker will also return to the Suns' lineup potentially as soon as Friday. The Suns have a three-game homestand - Friday against the Lakers, Sunday against the Thunder and then next Wednesday against the Timberwolves," Charania said.

Bradley Beal played in the Suns’ last two games against the Chicago Bulls and the LA Lakers, resulting in one win and one loss. In these games, Beal averaged 18.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 3.0 apg, shooting 50% from beyond the arc.

Durant has been a consistent presence in all nine games, boasting averages of 30.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 4.7 apg.