What happened to Devin Booker? Understanding Suns star's exit vs Rockets in 9-point loss

Devin Booker exited the Phoenix Suns' Saturday home game against the Houston Rockets with a minute and 15 left. He didn't return, and the Suns, trailing by eight on his exit, lost 118-109, dropping to 35-25 on the season.

Fans were concerned about what happened to Booker. For those unaware, he exited the game because of an ankle injury. Booker rolled his ankle while guarding Fred VanVleet, stepping on teammate Royce O'Neale's foot.

He held his right leg and grimaced in pain on the floor. He didn't get up until the possession ended. Booker went straight to the locker room as Frank Vogel subbed him out.

It's a tough blow for the Suns, who recently had Bradley Beal return from a hamstring injury. They have struggled all year to have their big three, Kevin Durant, Beal and Booker, on the floor together for a brief stretch. That could extend after Booker's latest setback.

Devin Booker injury update: Suns breathe sigh of relief as X-rays return negative

The Suns could have Devin Booker back soon if he responds well to his ankle injury, considered a sprain. The X-rays have returned negatives, according to coach Frank Vogel. Booker has missed 10 games this season, citing various ailments.

He has had toe, foot, calf and ankle injuries before. Booker also injured his right ankle in November, so that's a concern, too. The Suns are playing Sunday against the OKC Thunder, but Booker's status could be in jeopardy for that contest.

Phoenix just had Beal return, who exited Saturday's loss early after getting ejected. The Suns might not have issues resting Booker even if he manages to bear the pain.

The Suns are seemingly more worried about the long run, with the playoffs a month and a half away. They have taken precautions with all their stars for the same. Booker remains integral as the team's best option to run point, with the Suns lacking a true point guard this season.

At age 35, Kevin Durant needs additional support, especially with Bradley Beal's injury-riddled year. In 50 games, Booker averaged 27.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists, shooting 49.6%, including 37.8% from the 3.

Devin Booker struggles in loss to Rockets

Devin Booker had a forgettable outing against the Rockets on Saturday. The All-Star guard bagged 25 points but shot only 41.2%.

He had five assists but as many turnovers. The off night ending with injury exacerbated his woes. He will hope to bounce back and get the Suns back on track as the race for a top-six finish heats up in the West.