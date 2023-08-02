What happened to Devonte' Graham? Check out the latest update on San Antonio Spurs guard

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham was suspended for the first two games of the 2023-24 NBA season after being arrested for driving while intoxicated. The situation occurred back in July of 2022, however, Graham recently appeared in court and pled guilty to the DWI charge.

At the time of the arrest, Graham was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. A statement released by the NBA Communications account on Twitter reads:

"San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte Graham has been suspended for two games without pay for pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving, in violation of the law of the state of North Carolina, the NBA announced today.

Graham's suspension will commence with the next NBA regular season game that he is eligible and able to play."

While the Spurs' preseason schedule is out, the league is yet to announce their regular season schedule at this time.

