What happened to Doc Rivers? Looking at Bucks coach's abrupt exit to locker room during clash with 76ers

Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. However, the head coach had to return to the locker room at the beginning of the game. According to the Bucks, Rivers wasn't feeling well and headed back to the locker room. Assistant coach Darvin Ham took over for Milwaukee.

The Bucks confirmed this news, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the head coach is watching the game from the locker room.

The Milwaukee team hasn't given an update on the status of the 2008 champion.

This is a developing story.

