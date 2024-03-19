What happened to Duncan Robinson? Latest injury update as Miami's issues pile on vs 76ers (March 18)

Duncan Robison has exited Monday's marquee matchup between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. Robinson, who played 24 minutes as a starter again, tallied three points and four rebounds, shooting 1 of 5. The Heat sharpshooter subbed out with 4:44 left in the third and never returned.

The Heat have announced that Robinson is out with a back injury. After dealing with various ailments to his thumb, groin, ankle and shoulder, it's a new setback for him. Miami is already missing several key role players and stars like Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

They have trailed by as many as 17 points in the game. Robinson didn't have much of an impact with his scoring or shooting. However, Erik Spoelstra altered his role for this contest, keeping him more engaged as an on-ball threat and decoy to increase scoring opportunities for others around him.

With Herro and Butler out, Robinson has shown tremendous potential with his ball-handling and playmaking for the Heat. Miami's rotation has now been depleted to eight players. Patty Mills and Delon Wright will likely see a bump in their minutes for the rest of the contest.

Duncan Robinson's injury could be a tough blow amid his surge as a starter

Duncan Robinson has had an up-and-down journey with the Miami Heat, but he rejuvenated himself in the postseason last year. Robinson played only 42 times in 2022-23, averaging 16.1 minutes. He fell out of the rotation, posting a career-low shooting percentage of 37.1%, including 32.8% from 3-point range.

However, Robinson has continued to work on his game since the playoffs and reaped the benefits of it this year. He's back in the rotation, playing 62 games this season, including 30 starts. Robinson has averaged 13.7 points on 46/41/90 splits, with a career-high 3.0 assists.

Duncan Robinson's numbers have bumped up as a starter. He has averaged 16.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 3.8 apg, shooting on 49/44/86 splits. He's made 114 two-pointers this season, which shows his game has grown exponentially since he fell out of the rotation.

Robinson has become a staple in the Heat's rotation this year, helping his case for a Most Improved Player of the Year award. It remains to be seen if he can enter those conversations with several other candidates ahead of him.