What happened to Gabe Vincent? Lakers Suffer Another Injury Setback as Starter Limps off vs. Kings (Oct. 26)

The Lakers suffered another major injury setback after Gabe Vincent exited Sunday's contest against the Kings after rolling his ankle. Coming into this game, LA had already suffered a blow with Luka Doncic joining LeBron James on the sidelines for a week with a left leg contusion and left finger injury.

Vincent was filling in as the fifth starter in James' absence, so that leaves coach JJ Redick with even more limitations with his lineups and combinations ahead of a rough schedule. LA plays again on Monday against the Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back.

Vincent played through the third quarter, scoring three points, one rebound and one assist, shooting 0-for-4.

The Lakers announced in the fourth quarter that Gabe Vincent won't return to the game, citing a left ankle sprain. While LA didn't lose much due to Vincent's lack of production, the absence of another ball-handler when Austin Reaves headed to the bench heavily impacted the team.

Marcus Smart is the only other playmaker and ball-handler available for the Lakers for Sunday's game and that could be the case on Monday against the Trail Blazers, too.

