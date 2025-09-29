What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo? Bucks star’s unavailability for media day explored

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 29, 2025 17:47 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo? Bucks star’s unavailability for media day explored - Source: Imagn

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be unavailable for the Bucks media day on Monday. He tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, will miss the start of training camp.

This setback was revealed by Bucks' general manager on Monday during the team's media day. The two-time MVP was scheduled to attend and will remain in his native Greece in isolation.

"He [Giannis Antetokounmpo] had an incredible offseason with the (Greek) national team, he's in great shape and when he joins us for camp, he's going to really hit the ground dribbling and running and he's in great shape," Horst said.
The Bucks will resume training camp in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Milwaukee Bucks

Edited by Ubong Richard
bell-icon Manage notifications