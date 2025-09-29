What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo? Bucks star’s unavailability for media day explored

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be unavailable for the Bucks media day on Monday. He tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, will miss the start of training camp.This setback was revealed by Bucks' general manager on Monday during the team's media day. The two-time MVP was scheduled to attend and will remain in his native Greece in isolation.&quot;He [Giannis Antetokounmpo] had an incredible offseason with the (Greek) national team, he's in great shape and when he joins us for camp, he's going to really hit the ground dribbling and running and he's in great shape,&quot; Horst said.The Bucks will resume training camp in Milwaukee on Tuesday.