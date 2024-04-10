What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo? Latest injury update on 2x MVP after bizarre mid-game exit vs Celtics (April 9) 

Milwaukee Bucks supporters collectively held their breath as Giannis Antetokounmpo endured a left calf strain injury during the third quarter of Tuesday's matchup against the Boston Celtics.

The specifics of the incident remain unclear, but Antetokounmpo found himself on the floor and required assistance to leave the court. The Bucks announced in the fourth quarter that Antetokounmpo would not return to the game.

Following an inbound pass to Damian Lillard after a Celtics bucket, Antetokounmpo began advancing up the court. However, he swiftly collapsed to the floor, clutching at his upper left calf area. While on the ground, he reached for the left leg region before being assisted back up.

Following the third quarter, Bucks coach Doc Rivers said during a one-on-one interview on the TNT broadcast that he hadn't received an update on Antetokounmpo's status. Nevertheless, Rivers added:

"Hopefully he'll be alright. I think he will be."

Antetokounmpo made his way to the Bucks' locker room, walking with a limp. However, there was a positive note as he was able to walk on his own. Nonetheless, any significant injury to Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly be a major development moving forward.

The "Greek Freak" contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on 7-for-11 shooting before exiting Tuesday's game. Up to that juncture, the Bucks had established a commanding 73-58 lead, showcasing dominance early on. However, the Celtics swiftly mounted a comeback, turning the game into a competitive contest.

What are the concerns around Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury?

Following Giannis Antetokounmpo's departure to the locker room due to injury, Dr. Jesse Morse, a specialist in non-surgical orthopedics, offered insights into the severity of the two-time MVP's injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained an acute left lower leg injury while jogging up the court, prompting consideration of various potential diagnoses per Morse.

The most probable scenario is a calf or gastrocnemius cramp, often manageable with rest and hydration. The following are the possibilities of a gastrocnemius or soleus strain, both of which require moderate recovery periods:

Less likely but still significant is a plantaris tear, while the least favorable outcome would be an Achilles tear, necessitating extensive treatment and a prolonged absence from play.

Ultimately, the severity of the injury and the required treatment will dictate the duration of Antetokounmpo's absence from competitive basketball.

However, he noted that the way Antetokounmpo walked to the locker room suggests an injury to his Achilles is unlikely.