What happened to Grayson Allen? Latest update on Suns’ guard after scary fall vs Wolves (April 23)

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen departed due to an apparent injury in the third quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday night in a Western Conference first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Valley's sharpshooting sensation had to leave the court prematurely as he rolled his ankle while trying to block a lay-up by the Wolves' Mike Conley. Allen appeared to be in significant pain and was promptly escorted to the locker room for further evaluation.

Allen had been listed as questionable for the contest due to an ankle injury sustained in Game 1 of the series. However, he managed to return to the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Allen's presence was notable, especially considering his impressive performance against the Timberwolves in the final game of the regular season, where he scored 20 points on 8 for 11 shooting.

Grayson left for the locker room with three points and three rebounds, with a steal and a turnover on 1 of 2 shooting from the field, with a +3 net rating in 17 minutes of playtime. He was ruled out at the start of the fourth quarter with the Suns trailing the Wolves by double-digits at 86-76.

Phoenix Suns' depth compromised by Grayson Allen's exit

Throughout the regular season, Grayson showcased his productivity, maintaining averages of 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Impressively, he shot 49.9% from the field and an impressive 46.1% from 3-point range across 75 games.

Renowned for his contributions, the former Duke standout has solidified his position as one of the league's premier role players.

However, he struggled in Game 1 against the Wolves with four points, five rebounds and two assists with two turnovers on 0 of 3 shooting from the field in 25 minutes before leaving the game due to an ankle injury on his right ankle after stepping on Wolves' center Karl-Anthony Towns' foot at the 4:44 minute mark of the third quarter.

