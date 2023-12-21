What happened to Isaiah Hartenstein? Latest injury update for Knicks center as he leaves game vs Nets (Dec. 20)

It's a warzone in New York as the Brooklyn Nets take on the New York Knicks. New York's center Isaiah Hartenstein was unfortunately taken out of the game early after being on the receiving end of a nasty elbow.

During a sequence in the first quarter, Mikal Bridges attempted to attack the rim with Hartenstein as the defender. Prior to making his way inside, the referees called for a whistle which meant that Bridges' layup wouldn't count had it gone in. However, Mikal continued the play despite the whistle and elbowed Isaiah in the face. The Nets star was then called for a dead-ball technical foul.

Mikal Bridges' unnecessary elbow to Isaiah Hartenstein's face caused the New York Knicks center's lips to bleed. The coaching staff immediately asked the big man to head back to the locker room and have his lips patched up.

Isaiah Hartenstein makes second-quarter return in Knicks vs Nets matchup

Thankfully, the medical staff completed their task and Hartenstein was able to make a second quarter return. The Knicks center checked back in the game with around six minutes remaining in the first half. Despite being on the receiving end of unnecessary contact from the Brooklyn Nets star, Hartenstein let the issue slide as he didn't initiate a fight with Bridges when he made his return to the floor.

As of the half-time break, Hartenstein had five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He's currently on the right track of helping New York secure their second consecutive victory with his impeccable defense. The last time they faced the LA Lakers, he put up impressive defensive numbers by notching 17 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

With two quarters remaining in the game, Isaiah Hartenstein still has the opportunity to replicate the same numbers he did against the Purple and Gold on Monday.