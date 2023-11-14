What happened to Jae Crowder? Closer look at latest injury update for Milwaukee Bucks forward

Last Saturday, Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder injured his left adductor and suffered an abdominal tear in the process. His injuries came after playing 17 minutes in their game against the Orlando Magic. Initially, the doctors diagnosed it as a groin injury. However, after further observation, Crowder's injury appears far worse than anticipated.

Due to the severity of his injuries, a plethora of sources report that Jae Crowder will undergo surgery, which should sideline him for about two months. The time frame of his recovery is subject to change depending on how his body responds to the repairs. Hopefully, Crowder can make a speedy recovery, considering the Milwaukee Bucks need a lifeline due to their rough start to the season.

Can the Milwaukee Bucks turn their season around after a rough start?

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

Since the Damian Lillard trade in the offseason, expectations were high for the Milwaukee Bucks to become a more formidable force in the Eastern Conference. The pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo, an MVP-caliber player, with "Dame Time" was anticipated to be a lethal combination.

However, the opposite has occurred, and the Bucks are now grappling with a lower standing in their conference. Following the trade of Jrue Holiday, their defense has suffered, leading to consistent blowout losses this season. Despite the offensive prowess of Antetokounmpo and Lillard, their defensive vulnerabilities are proving costly.

After a significant loss to the Orlando Magic, the Bucks now hold a 5-4 record, placing them 6th in the East. Adding to the challenges, Lillard is sidelined indefinitely with a calf injury, leaving Antetokounmpo as the lone carrier for the team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a dominant force, averaging 28.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game. His standout performance was a 54-point, 12-rebound game against the Indiana Pacers. Despite his remarkable efforts, the team continues to face losses.

In order to regain their footing, Milwaukee must focus on acquiring players who can bolster their defense and provide additional offensive firepower. This strategic move is essential for a successful turnaround.