What happened to Jaime Jaquez Jr. ? Latest injury update for Heat rookie after exiting game vs Hornets - January 15, 2024

Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has acquired an injury for the first time in his NBA career. He hurt his left groin as Miami faced the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. According to several reports, after the first half of their game ended, Jaquez with pain in his groin, and the coaches opted him to sit out for the rest of the game.

There isn't any word on whether or not Jaquez will miss the Heat's game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Including their game against Charlotte, Jaquez had played all 38 games.

Before exiting from the game, Jaime Jaquez Jr. notched 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. The rookie shot 63.6%, displaying his knack for being a scorer.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Exploring the rookie's impact on the Miami Heat

While Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are the primary rookies in the spotlight, the Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. has made a big splash as well. Jaquez was drafted by the Heat as the No. 18 pick in June. Given how he wasn't a top 10 pick, few expected Jaquez to perform the way he has this season.

Looking at Jaquez's first seven NBA games, he had a slow start and showed no signs of making a significant impact. Within those games, he only averaged 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. But then Jaquez began to find his rhythm and picked up the pace. The rookie then started scoring double figures on a nightly basis.

Not only did Jaime Jaquez Jr. find his groove, but he also proved to his team that he has what it takes to become a star in the near future. Jaquez has scored at least 20 points in six games.

Then there was one game when the rookie notched a career-high 31 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only did he set a new record for himself, but he also notched his first career double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is now averaging 14.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.7 apg and 1.1 spg. To add the cherry on top, he's shooting an efficient 51.0%. Not many rookies are capable of having the same consistency he has as a scorer.

