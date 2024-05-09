What happened to Jalen Brunson? Latest injury update on Knicks standout after mid-game exit vs Pacers (May 8)

Jalen Brunson has been excelling in the playoffs, but now, there's uncertainty regarding the status of the Knicks' star guard for the remainder of Game 2.

Brunson seemed to hobble without any contact from Pacers players while following T.J. McConnell across the defensive paint, with about 3:45 remaining in the period. He then signalled to the Knicks' bench that he needed to come out as he limped up the court.

He left the game with four minutes left in the first quarter, and before halftime, the team announced that Brunson was questionable to return due to a sore right foot.

Brunson, who joined the ranks as only the fourth player in NBA history to score 40 or more points in four consecutive playoff games after scoring 43 in Game 1, had accumulated five points, an assist and a steal, including a 3-pointer, before exiting the game.

New York Knicks struggled in second quarter without Jalen Brunson

In Brunson's absence, Miles McBride played nearly the entirety of the second quarter, only stepping out in the final 44 seconds when Alec Burks entered the game to make his 2024 postseason debut.

The Pacers outscored the Knicks 37-27 in the second quarter, beating them in rebounding and shooting from the field. The Pacers were red hot from the floor, knocking down 68.0% of their shorts while keeping the Knicks under 41.0%.

This is a developing story.