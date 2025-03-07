The New York Knicks suffered a brutal blow in Thursday's epic matchup against the LA Lakers, which went to overtime after Jalen Brunson left the game injured. With less than two to go, Brunson rolled his right ankle on a drive where he drew contact from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Brunson was slow to get up and grimacing in pain. However, he made two free throws before heading to the locker room. Here's the video of Brunson's injury:

It was a massive dent for the Knicks in their hopes to win this game, as Brunson kept them in the hunt to cause a major upset. He had 39 points after he made his final free throws to tie the game. Brunson shot 50.0% on 26 attempts and had 10 assists. The Knicks, however, lost 113-109 despite him leaving the floor with the score 107-107.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a rough night with just 12 points on 3 of 13 shots and 1 of 6 from 3. OG Anunoby had a solid outing with 20 points, but he went cold in the second half and shot 38.9%. The Knicks had control over the game for two quarters, but LA turned it up a notch in the fourth quarter again, outscoring Brunson and Co. 23-15 in the final frame to send the game to overtime.

