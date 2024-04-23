What happened to Jalen Suggs? Latest injury update on Magic guard after mid-game exit vs Cavaliers (April 22)

Game 2 between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers had an unexpected stoppage, as Jalen Suggs was helped off the court. Suggs suffered an apparent knee injury midway through the first period of the game and had to be assisted to the locker room.

During a defensive possession for the Magic, Suggs gambled to steal the ball from Donovan Mitchell, who was driving to the basket. Mitchell hopped in the direction the Orlando guard came from (left elbow). It was an unexpected move that caught him off guard, and his knee bumped into the Cavs' star's left leg.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Suggs fell on the floor and quickly grabbed his knee in pain. Officials had to stop the game after the contact, and the guard was escorted off the court. He only played eight minutes in the game and had three rebounds.

According to Marc Spears, Suggs has been diagnosed with a left knee strain. His availability to return on the floor for tonight's game is questionable.

Who replaced Jalen Suggs on the floor?

After Jalen Suggs was escorted off the floor, the Magic quickly put point guard Markelle Fultz as the replacement. Fultz also played in the first game of the series but wasn't effective offensively. He played 13 minutes and had three rebounds and one assist. In Game 1, Suggs played 33 minutes for the team, but they still suffered the loss. He had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists.

This series is the first postseason appearance of his career. Suggs' 2023-24 season was exceptional as he averaged 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also improved his shooting from deep as he knocked down 39% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Health-wise, the 6-foot-5 guard was reliable for the Magic for the season. He played 75 games for the team and the longest time he missed was two back-to-back games.

Suggs returned to start the second half for the Magic

In the postseason, each game is crucial. This is why Suggs decided to return to the floor after he was escorted to the locker room and was diagnosed with a calf strain. At the start of the second half, the guard was back with his team and started the third quarter.

Suggs knows the importance of each playoff game, which is why he didn't let the injury hold him back. The Magic also know how important the guard is on their team as they try and even the series against the Cavs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback