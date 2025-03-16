What happened to Jamal Murray? Latest injury update as Nuggets guard leaves game vs Wizards (Mar. 15)

Jamal Murray went to the locker room with 5:50 remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards. The point guard rolled his right ankle after trying to intercept a pass from Bub Carrington to Justin Champagnie. Murray grimaced in pain while limping to the Nuggets’ bench.

After consulting with the training staff, Murray hobbled to the exit tunnel.

The Canadian played well before rolling his ankle. He nailed a 26-footer with 6:35 left to push the Nuggets’ lead to 112-104. Without him on the floor, Denver lost its rhythm, allowing the Wizards to tie the game 116-116 after Alex Sarr hit a 3-pointer.

To the surprise of the pro-Nuggets crowd, Jamal Murray returned with still 1:51 to go to help his team. The point guard contributed late in the game with a pass that fed Russell Westbrook for a layup. Two plays later, he sank a 15-footer off a nifty pass from Nikola Jokic.

Murray’s brief absence, however, was costly. The Wizards completed the come-from-behind win after Jordan Poole drained a 35-footer with 2.1 seconds left to push the visitors to a 126-123 win.

Jamal Murray was nearly the hero in the Denver Nuggets' upset loss to the Washington Wizards

The Denver Nuggets offense was rolling before Jamal Murray left midway through the fourth quarter. After the point guard left to have his tweaked ankle checked, Denver's offense stuttered. Following Murray's 3-pointer that gave Denver a 112-104 lead, the Wizards dropped a 12-4 run to tie the game.

Murray returned to nearly play the hero in the upset loss to the Wizards. He grabbed a key rebound and set up Russell Westbrook for an undergoal stab that gave Denver a 121-120 edge. The Nuggets defense fell asleep in the next possession and gave Kyshawn George an open 3-pointer. George's triple sent the lead back to Washington.

Jamal Murray came through again five seconds after George's triple. The Denver star smoothly used Nikola Jokic's pick to hit a jumper and tie the game. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, Jordan Poole ruined their night with a logo 3-pointer that stunned the crowd.

