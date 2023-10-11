What happened to James Bouknight? Exploring latest buzz circling Hornets guard

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight will be forced to miss the start of the 2023-24 NBA season after being forced to undergo meniscus surgery. The news comes on the heels of the UConn product dealing with meniscus problems in his knee back in February, which also forced him to miss several weeks.

The hope was that his injury woes were behind him, and that no longer appears to be the case. With the Hornets preseason set to begin on Wednesday, Bouknight will be forced to watch from the sidelines. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the 23-year-old will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address the injury, with the hope being that he can return sooner rather than later.

Despite that, James Bouknight is set to be reevaluated in four weeks, meaning he will miss the start of the NBA season. According to reports, no timetable has been given for when the Hornets can expect Bouknight to return to the floor.

As Cody Martin continues rehabbing his way through a knee injury that sidelined him for much of last season, Charlotte's guard situation looks dire. Between Cody Martin and James Bouknight's absences, the team could utilize two-way players to remain afloat early on in the season.

Looking at what James Bouknight's absence could mean for the team

With the Hornets franchise under new ownership, it's clear that the team has high hopes heading into this season. Throughout the offseason, the biggest question has been whether LaMelo Ball will remain healthy enough to help fuel the team's success.

In addition, with rookie Brandon Miller poised to make an impact, there has been plenty of optimism in Charlotte. While Bouknight's absence may not derail the team's playoff hopes, it could put them in a difficult spot early on.

Currently, Cody Martin, Bryce McGowens and Theo Maledon, all of whom are guards, are listed as day-to-day heading into the season, not including Bouknight. In the case of the former UConn Huskies standout, he seems primed to make a jump in his third season in the league.

Last season saw Bouknight play 34 games while on a two-way contract. However, he didn't play up to his collegiate level, which saw him average 18.7 points per game. Heading into his third season with the Hornets, if he can stay healthy and keep himself out of trouble, he could build momentum on a strong end to last season.