What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt? Closer look as forward exits game vs Celtics - February 1, 2024

Jarred Vanderbilt lasted 16 minutes in the LA Lakers’ matchup against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. The defensive stalwart suffered what seemed like a foot injury that forced him to leave the game early. “Vando” had 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Vanderbilt’s injury is another big blow to the Lakers in the said game. They were already playing without superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James who were downgraded to out a few hours before tip-off. “Foot soreness” is the initial reason the former Minnesota Timberwolves player was taken out.

Minus James and Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt was inserted into the starting unit alongside Jaxson Hayes. Vanderbilt’s two-way impact was a big reason LA surprisingly held a 60-46 halftime lead against the team with the best home record in the NBA. His injury will make it tougher for the Lakers to hold off the Celtics in the second half.

Vanderbilt sat out for over a month to start the season due to a heel injury. LA Lakers fans will be worried the foot soreness has nothing to do with the ailment that forced him to sit out for 20 games.

What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt?

Jarred Vanderbilt went to the locker room in the second quarter to have a trainer check on his foot. He returned and played like he wasn’t bothered with anything. Late in the said period, he stripped Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and chased after the ball. He couldn’t finish the stellar play as he pulled up and suddenly yelled in pain.

After talking to one of the trainers on the court, Vanderbilt limped back to the locker room. He has been playing quite well over the last few weeks. The Lakers will have to overcome another injury to a key player to try and win on the road.

When will Jarred Vanderbilt return?

The LA Lakers are likely to schedule an MRI test for Jarred Vanderbilt. The result will determine how long he will be sidelined. At the very least, he will be ruled questionable for Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

If Vanderbilt will sit out for a significant time, his injury will be a key loss for the Lakers who are trying to grab at least a spot in the play-in tournament. He is arguably LA’s best and most versatile defender. Rui Hachimura will likely see his minutes go up without “Vando.”

