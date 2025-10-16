What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt? Lakers' injury woes continue as star forward suffers fresh setback

LA Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt suffered an injury setback during the preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The defensive stalwart was in the Lakers' starting lineup but didn't emerge from the locker room to begin the second half.

The Lakers later announced that Vanderbilt suffered a left quad contusion and won't feature in the second half. The injury occurred when the 6-foot-8 wing collided with Derick Lively II in the second quarter.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Jarred Vanderbilt (left quad contusion) won't return to tonight's game, per the Lakers.

Vanderbilt was amazing in the 13 minutes he played in the first half. The versatile forward proved why he is often deemed a "swiss knife" by his teammates and peers. The Lakers dropped a stat line of five points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 2 of 4 from the floor, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc.

More to follow.

