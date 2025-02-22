What happened to Jarrett Allen? Latest injury update for Cavs center after exit vs Knicks (Feb. 21)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen logged nearly 20 minutes in Friday’s matchup against the New York Knicks before leaving early due to injury. Despite losing a key player, the Cavaliers dominated their Eastern Conference rivals 142-105 with an explosive offensive performance.

According to Cleveland.com reporter Ethan Sands, Allen suffered a right-hand injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, though X-rays came back negative.

In his time on the court, Jarrett Allen contributed 10 points and three rebounds while shooting 5-for-6. He posted a plus-20 rating.

Before his exit at the 7:53 mark of the third quarter, Allen capped off his night by completing an alley-oop from Darius Garland — notably finishing with his left hand rather than the injured right.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers’ charge with 27 points, while Evan Mobley anchored the paint with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. Off the bench, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter combined for 37 points.

Despite Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns putting up a collective 49 points, the Knicks struggled to slow down the Cavaliers’ high-powered offense.

Jarrett Allen ready to step aside for Evan Mobley’s growth

The Cleveland Cavaliers boasted three All-Stars this season: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and first-time selection Evan Mobley.

Jarrett Allen, Mobley’s frontcourt partner, expressed his willingness to take a step back to help his teammate reach his full potential.

“Evan has been amazing this year,” Allen said (per Cavs Nation). “I have always wanted to push him forward no matter what.”

“Whether it’s taking the toughest assignment on defense so he can shine and have more energy on offense or just being in the dunker spot so he can have more room. Whatever I have to do to make him the best player so he can unlock this offense and unlock this team, I’m willing to do it.”

The twin-tower duo of Allen and Mobley has been a dominant force for the Cavaliers, leading them to the league’s seventh-best defensive rating. The Cavs also own the NBA’s best record at 46-10.

This season, Allen averages 13.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, games, while Mobley posts 18.6 ppg, 9.2 rpg and 3.0 apg.

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.