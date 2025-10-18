What happened to Jaxson Hayes? Latest injury update as Lakers' 7-footer suffers blow four days before opening night  (Oct. 17)

  • home icon
  What happened to Jaxson Hayes? Latest injury update as Lakers' 7-footer suffers blow four days before opening night

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 18, 2025 04:00 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
The Lakers suffered a blow in their preseason finale on Friday against the Kings as Jaxson Hayes went down with an injury. According to Spectrum Sportsnet's Mike Trudell, Hayes suffered a wrist contusion and exited the contest at halftime. With just four days left for opening night, LA will hope Hayes' injury isn't significant.

The team is already shorthanded as LeBron James is out with sciatica. Meanwhile, rookie Adou Thiero's chances of suiting up on opening night are also slim. LA doesn't have more than two reliable options at the center spot, either. Hayes is Deandre Ayton's direct backup, with two-way big Christian Koloko as the third-string option.

Hayes played eight minutes on Friday, tallying six points, four rebounds and one steal, shooting 3 of 4.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
