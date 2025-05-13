  • home icon
  What happened to Jayson Tatum? Celtics superstar helped to locker room after seemingly suffering season-ending injury

What happened to Jayson Tatum? Celtics superstar helped to locker room after seemingly suffering season-ending injury

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 13, 2025 02:32 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
What happened to Jayson Tatum? Celtics superstar helped to locker room after seemingly suffering season-ending injury. (Image Source: Imagn)

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was helped off the court and into the locker room during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday, after suffering a painful non-contact injury late in the fourth quarter. With just 3:08 remaining, Tatum collapsed to the floor in visible agony, clutching his right knee.

Medical staff quickly rushed to his side as Tatum remained down for an extended period. The Paris Olympics gold medalist was unable to put any weight on his right leg and had to be assisted off the floor and slowly taken to the locker room.

A visibly emotional Tatum was left gutted and in tears as he was wheeled back to the locker room. The concern intensified as he appeared unable to flex his ankle and his collapse after fully extending while pushing off his calf raised serious fears of a potential season-ending injury.

Jayson Tatum was absolutely dominant on both ends of the floor before his night was cut short. Defensively, he was incredibly disruptive, anticipating plays with precision and consistently shutting them down. Offensively, he was just as brilliant, showcasing his full arsenal. He put together one of the most complete and impressive individual performances of the entire postseason.

He scored 42 points on 16 of 28 shooting, including 7 of 16 from 3-point range. Tatum also added eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 40 minutes.

Edited by Atishay Jain
