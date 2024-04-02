What happened to Jeremy Sochan? Latest injury update as Spurs rising star to miss remainder of season (April 1)

On Monday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that Jeremy Sochan will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Sochan sustained a left ankle injury during the matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday. Following consultations with external specialists, the Spurs decided that arthroscopic surgery was the necessary option.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Sochan initially started the season as the team's starting point guard. However, after 20 games, he transitioned into a more conventional forward position.

In his sophomore campaign, the Baylor alum elevated his performances for the Spurs.

His scoring average surged to 11.6 points per game, while he also displayed improvements in rebounding – averaging 6.4 rebounds per game – and playmaking with 3.4 assists per game.

Additionally, Sochan significantly increased his proficiency from beyond the arc, more than doubling his 3-pointers made from 33 in his rookie season to an impressive 70 this season.

Sochan had been a consistent presence in the San Antonio Spurs' lineup, participating in the team's first 74 games of the season before being sidelined for the matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

What happened to Jeremy Sochan?

Jeremy Sochan's departure during Friday's victory against the Knicks was attributed to left ankle soreness. Given the Spurs' position with nothing at stake in the final two weeks of the regular season, the coaching staff opted not to risk exacerbating his injury by continuing his participation in the game.

Consequently, Jeremy sat out the subsequent game against the Golden State Warriors, the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season.

Jeremy ended the game against the Knicks with four points and a steal on 2-for-3 shooting from the field, including a personal foul and had a net -3 rating in the 17 minutes he played.

San Antonio Spurs will sit out Devin Vassell for rest of the season as well

Vassell, who was unable to participate in the Spurs' recent contest against Golden State, underwent an MRI examination on Monday. The results showed a stress reaction in the third metatarsal head of his right foot.

This season, Vassell achieved a career-high average of 19.5 points per game, showcasing his offensive improvements.

He appeared in 68 games, marking a career milestone of 62 starts. Additionally, Vassell demonstrated versatility by averaging 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. Notably, he maintained an impressive shooting percentage of 47.2% from the field, setting yet another career high.

Following three seasons without achieving a 30-point game, Vassell showcased a remarkable transformation this season, recording six such performances. Among these notable outings was his season-high of 36 points against the LA Lakers in December.

This standout performance was particularly significant as it occurred during a game that snapped a franchise-record 18-game losing streak for the San Antonio Spurs.