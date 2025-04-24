  • home icon
  What happened to Jimmy Butler? Warriors superstar suffers gruesome injury in Game 2 vs. Rockets

What happened to Jimmy Butler? Warriors superstar suffers gruesome injury in Game 2 vs. Rockets

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 24, 2025 03:53 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Game Two - Source: Getty
What happened to Jimmy Butler? Warriors superstar suffers gruesome injury in Game 2 vs. Rockets

Jimmy Butler went down with an injury in the first quarter of Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Golden State Warriors faced a stern Houston Rockets test and Butler was one of the players taking the brunt of Houston's physicality as he landed heavily on his backside after colliding with Amen Thompson.

The veteran forward was on the floor writhing in pain and later left the floor as he headed to the locker room. Early into the second quarter reports poured in that was out for the remainder of the game with a pelvic contusion.

Butler had three points and two rebounds while shooting 1-2 from the field in his eight minutes. He is now replaced by Jonathan Kuminga. In related news, Brandin Podziemski (stomach illness) is listed as questionable as well after he looked worse for the wear in the first quarter.

Jimmy Butler likely to undergo MRI after suffering pelvic contusion

In the updates that followed, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that Jimmy Butler was expected to undergo an MRI after his pelvic contusion. He added that the team's stars Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga suffered similar injuries and missed time.

"MRI expected tomorrow for Jimmy Butler, per source. Warriors have dealt with a couple of these pelvic contusions recently after similar falls from Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga. Curry missed two games. Kuminga missed one. Then it became a pain management issue."

The Warriors struggled without Butler on both ends of the floor. His ability to create halfcourt offense and play hard on defense were notable absences as Golden State was forced to play catchup for the remainder of the game. At the time of writing, there's no word on Butler's status for Games 3 and 4 with the action moving to the Warriors hometurf.

