What happened to Jonathan Isaac? The injured 6-10 forward makes a return for Orlando Magic: All you need to know

The Orlando Magic have reported that Jonathan Isaac will be back in action on Monday night as they take on the Boston Celtics. After missing two whole seasons due to a serious ACL injury, Isaac is finally back.

The last time Isaac played an NBA game was back in the bubble in 2020. In August 2020, the Magic played the Sacramento Kings, when the young forward attempted a shot off a drive. However, the 6-foot-10 forward went down holding his left knee and stayed on the floor for some time.

Since then, the Magic forward has been on the sidelines, trying to recover and be healthy for the team. Due to this, Isaac missed out on the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons recovering from injury.

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA After being out for nearly two-and-a-half years due to a torn ACL, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac returns tonight against the Celtics.



After being out for nearly two-and-a-half years due to a torn ACL, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac returns tonight against the Celtics. The last time Isaac played for Orlando was in the NBA bubble. To put that in perspective, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball had yet to be drafted.

Luckily this season, he's ready to suit up for the Magic and play significant minutes. Isaac spent a few games playing for the Lakeland Magic, Orlando's G League affiliate. A few days ago, the young forward had an incredible night as he dropped 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists.

What were the stats of Jonathan Isaac before he was injured?

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic

Before his injury, Jonathan Isaac was a promising young big man capable of stretching defenses with his shooting and all-around play. On the defensive end, Isaac was a great rim protector, averaging 2.3 blocks in his last healthy season, putting his incredible wingspan to great use.

The 6-foot-10 forward was picked by the Magic in the 2017 draft with the sixth pick. Since then, it's been a gradual development. In his rookie season, he averaged 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. He shot 37.9%, including 34.8% from the 3-point area, while only playing 27 games.

SLAM @SLAMonline



The young Orlando Magic forward had a quiet rookie season, but he's mentally and physically prepared to level up. So let's get it: Jonathan Isaac is on the riseThe young Orlando Magic forward had a quiet rookie season, but he's mentally and physically prepared to level up. So let's get it: slam.ly/isaac-rise Jonathan Isaac is on the rise 📈The young Orlando Magic forward had a quiet rookie season, but he's mentally and physically prepared to level up. So let's get it: slam.ly/isaac-rise https://t.co/W1xywpUa3L

In his sophomore year, he increased production on both ends of the floor. Isaac averaged 9.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 1.3 bpg while making 42.9% of his shots, including 32.3% of his 3-point attempts. Additionally, the Magic forward played more games than his first season. The team allowed him to play 75 games.

In the 2019-20 season, the 24-year-old forward made the most of his opportunities. He averaged 11.9 ppg, 6.8 repg and 2.3 bpg. His season was cut short due to the devastating ACL injury he suffered in the NBA bubble. Isaac became a smarter shooter in his third season, making 47.0% of his shots.

