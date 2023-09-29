What happened to Joshua Primo? Free agent guard waived by Spurs one year ago in limelight again 

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo was suspended by the NBA for four games on Friday.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news and the reason behind this suspension was termed "conduct detrimental”.

The 20-year-old is currently a free agent. Apparently, this is not the first instance for Primo. He was waived by the San Antonio Spurs on October 28, 2022.

The team initially released him, stating that Primo was seeking mental health support for trauma. However, as per the latest reports from Daily Mail, Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women, including female staff members who worked for the Spurs.

One of the women who accused Primo of the indecent exposure was the sports psychologist for the Spurs.

Primo hired his own lawyer. His lawyer denied the allegations and stated any exposure was “unwitting and the accuser was not acting in good faith”.

The civil lawsuit was settled in November. The case is over and there were no further comments.

The NBA’s suspension comes after their own investigation. The four games will be served once Primo signs with a new team, if he does so.

Joshua Primo career stats

Joshua Primo is a Canadian-born basketball player. The 6-foot-6 guard played college basketball at Alabama. He played high school basketball in West Virginia.

He was named to the SEC All Freshman Team in 2021 while playing for Alabama. He averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in college. Primo was drafted 12th overall in the 2021 Draft by the Spurs.

He played in 50 games for the Spurs during the 2021-22 season. He only played in four games the next season before being waived.

During the 2021-22 season, Joshua Primo averaged 5.8 ppg. He hit 30.7 percent of his shots from 3-point range. He was the youngest player in the NBA during the 21-22 season.

It remains to be seen if a team will take a chance on Joshua Primo again. He is very young. He may get the benefit of the doubt since the case was settled and Primo completed mental health treatment.