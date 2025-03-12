What happened to Junior Bridgeman? Latest on Bucks legend's tragic death

Milwaukee Bucks legend and minority owner Junior Bridgeman died on Tuesday at 71.

According to a report by WLKY Louisville, Bridgeman suffered a medical emergency while at the 45th Annual Leadership Luncheon on Scouting at The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. Reports said Bridgeman suffered a heart attack and was taken away in an ambulance. The Al J. Schneider Company, which owns the hotel, later confirmed his death.

Bridgeman played 10 of his 12-year NBA career with Milwaukee, and his No. 2 jersey hangs in the rafters of Fiserv Forum. In September, Bridgeman acquired a 10% stake in the Bucks.

The Bucks posted a statement on X about the tragic death of their minority owner:

"The Milwaukee Bucks are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman. Junior's retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks' success.

"His hard work and perseverance led him to become one of the nation's top business leaders and, last September, Junior's professional life came full circle when he returned to the Bucks family as an owner. His memory will always be an inspiration to the Bucks organization."

Junior Bridgeman was born in East Chicago, Indiana and is survived by his wife, Doris, and three children: Eden, Justin and Ryan.

Junior Bridgeman's basketball career and business interests

Forbes estimated that Junior Bridgeman has a net worth of more than a billion dollars. After playing, he invested in numerous franchises, eventually building a fast-food restaurant empire. He also owned Ebony and Jet magazines and the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. He acquired a Coca-Cola bottling company, making him an independent bottler of the soft drink giant.

Bridgeman played for four years with the Louisville Cardinals. He was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. He led the Cardinals to a Final Four appearance in 1975. He averaged 15.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists during his collegiate career.

The LA Lakers selected Bridgeman with the eighth pick of the 1975 NBA draft. He was traded three weeks later as part of the high-profile deal involving Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. After nine seasons, Milwaukee traded the 6-foot-5 Bridgeman to the LA Clippers.

After playing two years with the Clippers, he returned to the Bucks for his final season in 1986-87. He played 849 NBA games, primarily as the sixth man. Per basketball reference, he scored in double-figures for nine straight seasons. He retired with averages of 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 47.5% shooting (84.6% from the free-throw line).

He held the Bucks' franchise record for most games played with 711 until two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo surpassed him on March 20, 2023.

