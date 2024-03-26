What happened to Jusuf Nurkic? Latest injury update as Suns center exits game vs Spurs (March 25)

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic won't return against the San Antonio Spurs. Nurkic sprained his ankle after stepping on a Spurs player's foot in the third quarter. He exited the game shortly. It's a tough blow for the Suns, who arguably have had more health issues than any other contender.

It's been a struggle for them to have their core on the floor together, with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal also missing considerable time. The star backcourt has missed a combined 43 games. Meanwhile, Nurkic has been reliable, playing 67 of the 71 games.

He's averaged 11.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Nurkic proved to be an excellent offseason addition to Deandre Ayton. He's been a better fit next to Kevin Durant on the frontcourt as a connector on both ends, especially defensively, where he's held his own against the NBA's best bigs due to his size and physicality.

The Suns will hope his injury isn't a long-term setback, with the playoffs around the corner. Phoenix is contending for a top-six spot with three other teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers. If Nurkic misses time, it could severely dampen its hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament.

Jusuf Nurkic's exit piles on Phoenix's misery against Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs

The Suns are in a tough spot against the shorthanded Suns, playing without Victor Wembanyama. Jusuf Nurkic's exit has piled on their misery further. Phoenix has trailed by 11 points in the first half. They came back and took a nine-point lead, but the Spurs have gone on a run themselves to snatch the lead again.

Jusuf Nurkic didn't have the best of games offensively, tallying only six points on 3 of 9 shooting. However, he made a difference on the boards, grabbing nine rebounds. He also had four assists and two blocks.

The Suns also blew their lead after Nurkic' injury.