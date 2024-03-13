What happened to Kawhi Leonard? Latest injury update after Clippers star's exit vs Timberwolves (March 12)

Kawhi Leonard exited the Minnesota Timberwolves-LA Clippers game in the first half. Leonard headed to the locker room midway through the second quarter and never returned, despite the Timberwolves trimming a 21-point deficit to four. Everyone was concerned and confused to an extent about the sudden absence.

He didn't sustain a contact injury during the game and the Clippers didn't provide any update until the break. However, TNT's footage emerged later that showed Leonard had already changed into his casual clothes and headed out of the building. TNT did get an update later about Leonard's exit.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP dealt with thoracic spasms (back). Before the game, he was listed as questionable for a groin injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Leonard may have injured his back midway through the first quarter. He seemingly tweaked it when he attacked a closeout and drove in the lane before settling for a floater.

Expand Tweet

Clippers instantly feel Kawhi Leonard's absence

The Clippers were up 15 when Kawhi Leonard left. He had six points, two rebounds, and two assists in 12 minutes. However, the Timberwolves went on separate 8-0 and 10-0 runs behind a solid second quarter from Anthony Edwards.

LA couldn't score freely and turned the ball over frequently. The Timberwolves took advantage of it with 14 fastbreak points. The Clippers needed Leonard back in that stretch to keep the Timberwolves at bay, but as it stands, LA will have to play this out and fend off Minnesota without their best player.

Leonard has been huge this season because of his availability and production. He missed only six games this season, averaging 24.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 52/43/89 splits.

The Clippers are 41-22 this season, seemingly headed toward securing homecourt berth in the playoffs. LA will hope Kawhi's latest injury setback doesn't keep him out for long. They are 3-3 without him.

Kawhi Leonard exited midgame on Tuesday. It won't count as an absence. But the Clippers have blown a 21-point advantage, with the Timberwolves taking a one-point lead in the third quarter. The Clippers have looked listless since he exited and have a solid chance of losing this contest.