What happened to Kelly Oubre Jr.? Exploring 76ers star's accident as guard gets hospitalized

Kelly Oubre Jr. was involved in a car accident on Saturday and is receiving treatment at a local hospital. While the injuries are not looked at as season-ending, the guard is expected to miss a significant amount of games. According to multiple reports, Oubre Jr. is stable at the time of writing. He was struck by a motor vehicle while walking in Philadelphia.

"Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in Center City, Philadelphia tonight and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, a Sixers spokesman tells ESPN. Oubre Jr., is currently in stable condition."

The accident is under investigation as the 27-year-old star continues to receive treatment. The unfortunate piece of news comes after the Sixers registered a solid win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Athletic's Shams Charania has provided new details about the injury. Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly sustained broken ribs after the brutal accident. He has avoided other significant injuries, though.

"Sources: 76ers G/F Kelly Oubre Jr. sustained broken ribs and an assortment of bruises and cuts to his body after being struck by a car in Philadelphia on Saturday night," wrote Charania. "Oubre fortunately avoided more serious injuries, but will now miss significant time."

After falling behind by as many as 16 points early in the game, Philadelphia rallied back for a 114-106 victory, marking their seventh straight win after starting the season with a one-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. On his part, Kelly Oubre Jr. was instrumental in his defense as he had 8 points and as many rebounds to show for, and a block on Cade Cunningham.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been an impact player for the Philadelphia 76ers

For a player who was without a team weeks before the start of the 2023-24 season, Kelly Oubre Jr. has been the spark for the Philadelphia 76ers after signing with the side. He has emerged as their second scoring option behind the duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and his plays on the defensive end have been a massive plus for the Sixers.

Oubre has had a great start to the new season with his new outfit, averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists. His best game so far was against the Phoenix Suns as he propped up 25 points. Before that, he had a 23-point game against the Toronto Raptors, coupled with 5 rebounds and a steal. His efforts translated to wins in both the games.

With Kelly Oubre Jr. set to miss a good chunk of games as part of his recovery, the Sixers will now have to look for a Plan B. The guard's motor and his high IQ plays on both ends of the floor have been instrumental for the side so far. There's no timeline announced for his return yet.