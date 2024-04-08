What happened to Khris Middleton? Latest injury update as 3x All-Star leaves Knicks game midway (April 7)

Khris Middleton was forced to exit the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the New York Knicks on Sunday following a blow to the mouth midway through the second quarter.

Middleton fell to the floor after New York's Donte DiVincenzo inadvertently struck him in the face. While Middleton was prone on his stomach, Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein tumbled after releasing a shot and inadvertently landed on the Bucks forward's back.

The three-time All-Star signaled for assistance from the Bucks' staff before making his way to the locker room with blood emanating from his mouth. Subsequently, during the second quarter, the Bucks announced that Middleton would not be returning to the game due to mouth trauma.

Middleton's injury occurred on the corresponding night of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's return after sitting out a 117-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday due to a left hamstring concern.

This occurrence marked only the fourth time in the last 29 games that the Milwaukee Bucks' top three players: Giannis Antetokounmpo, seven-time All-NBA guard Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton, were all available to play together.

Doc Rivers weighed in on Khris Middleton's injury

Middleton departed the arena promptly to seek immediate attention from a dentist. Reporters asked head coach Doc Rivers what he thought of the injury to which he said:

"Khris was great to begin the game, he was absolutely fantastic. You just feel bad for him. The guy just can't catch a break, you know? I mean, what's the odds. You go into a game, OK, tonight it'll be my tooth getting knocked out."

Doc continued:

"He's having one of those seasons right now. But that's OK because it can all turn around for him. I thought he came with great spirit tonight, too. Just tough luck."

Hartenstein, fouled by Andre Jackson Jr. on the play, tumbled over Middleton, striking the Bucks forward on the shoulder, arm, and back of the head as he fell onto the court. Play was halted following the foul, with Middleton promptly signaling for assistance.

Bucks trainer Scott Faust provided Middleton with a towel to cover his mouth before escorting him directly to the locker room. Khris was promptly ruled out for the remainder of the game. During his 13 minutes of play, he contributed five points on 2-of-4 shooting, along with four rebounds and two assists.