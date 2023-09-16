What happened to Koby Altman? Latest controversy surrounding Cavaliers president of basketball operations explored

The Cleveland Cavaliers were hit with a huge blow on Friday night when president of basketball operations Koby Altman was slapped with a charge for operating a vehicle while impaired.

The Cavaliers, in a statement the day after, declined to comment further on the issue, saying,

"We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

The Ohio police apprehended Altman around 9 p.m. Friday in Cleveland and charged him with "committing a marked lanes violation and OVI."

While the cops said that Altman was "respectful and cooperative with troopers," he refused to undergo a breath test to confirm if he consumed alcohol.

Koby Altman's criminal charge explored

The Ohio police's charge of Koby Altman, while it sounds unique, is actually a common violation among drivers.

OVI is actually another term for driving under the influence as it is legally coined in many states.

One particular difference, however, is that OVI has a broader scope, that is, someone who drove while under the influence of illegal drugs can be charged with OVI as well.

The Joslyn Law Firm in Cincinnati defines OVI as follows:

"OVI is a broader category that includes alcohol intoxication and any impairment from illegal drugs, prescription drugs, or over-the-counter drugs."

The said firm also notes that even non-motorized vehicles like bicycles are not exempted from OVI charges.

A driver can be charged with OVI if at least one test shows the following: blood alcohol content (BAC) and breath alcohol content (BrAC) is .08 or greater, urine alcohol concentration is .11 or greater, blood serum or plasma alcohol concentration is .096 or greater, marijuana blood concentration is 2 nanograms per milliliter, and/or marijuana urine concentration is 10 nanograms per milliliter.

Due to Altman refusing to undergo a breath test, his driver license has been suspended for at least one year depending on the number of offenses he has already committed.