What happened to Kristaps Porzingis? Joe Mazzulla reveals why Celtics center exited midway Game 1

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 06, 2025 02:27 GMT
Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics - Game Five - Source: Getty
What happened to Kristaps Porzingis? Joe Mazzulla reveals why Celtics center exited midway Game 1 (Image source: Getty)

Kristaps Porzingis left the Boston Celtics' Game 1 loss reportedly due to an illness. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on the status of his star center postgame.

Ad

Mazzulla said that he hasn't talked to Porzingis about the setback. He added that the 7-foot-2 center certainly had an impact on the loss. The third-year coach is optimistic that Porzingis will return in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Celtics beat writer Noa Dalzell shared Mazzulla's comments on X on Monday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The New York Knicks had a 108-105 overtime victory over the Celtics on Monday. Porzingis was scoreless in 13 minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications