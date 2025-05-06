What happened to Kristaps Porzingis? Joe Mazzulla reveals why Celtics center exited midway Game 1

Kristaps Porzingis left the Boston Celtics' Game 1 loss reportedly due to an illness. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla provided an update on the status of his star center postgame.

Mazzulla said that he hasn't talked to Porzingis about the setback. He added that the 7-foot-2 center certainly had an impact on the loss. The third-year coach is optimistic that Porzingis will return in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Celtics beat writer Noa Dalzell shared Mazzulla's comments on X on Monday.

The New York Knicks had a 108-105 overtime victory over the Celtics on Monday. Porzingis was scoreless in 13 minutes.

