What happened to Kristaps Porzingis? Latest injury update as Celtics center exits game vs Heat - January 25, 2024 

Kristaps Porzingis exited Thursday's Boston Celtics-Miami Heat game with an ankle injury. The former All-Star sprained his ankle on a block attempt in the third quarter. Porzingis landed badly on Bam Adebayo's foot, leading to his injury. He grimaced in pain and limped back to the locker room after the injury. Here's the play where Porzingis injured himself:

Porzingis was initially listed as doubtful to return. However, as the Celtics took a game-high 29-point lead in the fourth quarter, Porzingis stayed on the bench. His return to the floor on the sidelines was a positive sight. Porzingis didn't have any ice on his ankle and was seen standing and walking around the bench area.

The Celtics keeping him on the sidelines could also be a precautionary measure ahead of the team's marquee clash against the star-studded LA Clippers on Saturday night, which could be a preview of the 2024 NBA finals provided the teams maintain their success in the postseason.

The Celtics are leading the league with a 34-10 record, while the Clippers, one of the hottest teams since adding James Harden, boast a 28-14 record. The last time the teams faced, Kawhi Leonard and Kristaps Porzingis weren't available.

With 100% healthy rosters, this clash could contend for the game of the year honors.

Kristaps Porzingis injury history sees Celtics take extra precaution with key addition

The Boston Celtics are Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's team, but Kristaps Porzingis could be the most critical piece to their championship aspirations. Porzingis has given the Celtics the extra scoring option they needed, especially in the clutch and on nights when Tatum and Brown can't get going.

That stability has been evident with Porzingis in the lineup and crucial to the Celtics boasting a 34-10 record at the time of writing. However, Porzingis has been one of the most injury-prone NBA players in the past few years. The trend has continued this season.

Porzingis has missed 12 games and has played just once on back-to-back nights. He's dealt with various ailments ranging from calf, ankle and knee issues that have kept him on the sidelines for the 12 games. Porzingis was also dealing with plantar fasciitis in the preseason.

Kristaps Porzingis' efforts in Thursday's game vs. the Miami Heat sum up his importance to the Celtics. Porzingis had 19 points on six-of-nine shooting, including three of four from deep. He played only 20 minutes but had a game-high box +/- of +26.

