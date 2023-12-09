What happened to Kyrie Irving? Latest injury update as Mavericks star exits game on wheelchair vs Blazers (Dec. 8)

The Dallas Mavericks will try to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday without superstar point guard Kyrie Irving. “Uncle Drew” left the game early after a freak accident that may have most likely caused an injury. Irving didn’t return to play, forcing Mavericks coach Jason Kidd to have Seth Curry start the second half. Dallas led 71-60 after the game’s first 24 minutes.

Irving fell to the floor under the Mavericks' basket. Teammate Dwight Powell went up to try to get an offensive rebound, but his foot hit the point guard’s shoulder, causing him to lose his balance. Powell landed on Irving’s leg, which caused the eight-time All-Star to grimace in pain.

Kyrie Irving spent some time on the floor as he was attended to by Dallas’ training staff and as teammates gathered around him. He stood up to take a pair of free throws before he was helped to the locker room. Portland’s broadcast announced at the start of the third quarter that Irving left the building in a wheelchair.

“Uncle Drew” played 13 minutes and finished with 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He hit 4-6 shots and made all three of his free throws. It looked like he was going to have a great game before the unfortunate injury.

The Dallas Mavericks may give an update on Kyrie Irving's status after the game or in the next few days.

Kyrie Irving might not make the All-Star game this season

Kyrie Irving’s numbers are down across the board compared to last season. Still, he is averaging 23.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. That might not be enough for a second straight All-Star game appearance.

The Western Conference has a slew of guards who are performing at a high level this season. Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards are just a few of them. Irving may not be selected, particularly if his likely injury will force him to sit out for several games.

Whether or not Irving makes the All-Star team or not, the Dallas Mavericks just want him healthy and back. The team is just deadlier when he’s on the court with superstar Luka Doncic.

Mark Cuban retooled the roster around “Luka Legend” following last season’s disastrous campaign. If Kyrie Irving is not playing at an All-Star level, Cuban’s offseason changes may not be enough. Doncic is likely going to be an MVP candidate, but he needs Irving’s best to help carry the Mavericks to the playoffs.